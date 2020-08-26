We all have that one car we go crazy over when we spot it in public. It could be an ultra-rare hypercar or a mid-80s Honda, or both. For many, including Taylor McQueen, it’s the Ford Bronco. The Dearborn-based automaker resurrected the iconic name for a new model worthy of continuing its predecessor’s legacy. For McQueen, it’ll also serve as a reminder for an unforgettable day.

McQueen’s boyfriend, Daniel Kubistec, phoned his uncle, a 30-year Ford veteran and electric vehicle strategist at the automaker, who helped make the special event happen. McQueen and Kubistec, from Colorado, were in Michigan to visit family, according to Fox 2 Detroit, and Kubistec thought it’d be great to show McQueen Ford’s new off-road SUV, and propose to her at the same time. However, he was concerned she’d be too distracted by the Bronco.

The memorable moment was caught on video, which you can watch above. McQueen says she felt an adrenaline rush once she realized what was happening and zoned out for a moment as she took in what was happening. She saw him fall to one knee, and that’s when it clicked, which you can see occur. Onlooking Construction workers working at Ford’s Michigan Central Station cheered after she said yes.

McQueen is already one of over 165,000 who’ve put down the $100 deposit for the 2021 Bronco. However, it won’t begin arriving until next spring, and then there could be a long delay before customers receive their SUVs. The Bronco roared back to life last month with a boxy, capable off-road SUV that’s eager to compete against the Jeep Wrangler and other off-roaders. Wedding plans aren’t set yet, but we’re hopeful the Bronco could make an encore appearance at the ceremony. It’d be one wicked limo for the newlyweds.