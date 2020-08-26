Did you hear? There’s a new Ford Bronco coming to dealerships next spring. Oh, you did hear? We bet you didn’t hear about this particular commercial, though. According to a Bronco6G forum member named jasminekd, this is a special director’s cut of the original video spot Ford used at the Bronco’s launch. And it’s even infused with poetry. Wait, what?

Instead of the abstract narration about nature and the wild and clichéd catchwords like adventure and future, this video includes much of the same footage set to the famous Robert Frost poem The Road Not Taken. Even if you’re not a literary buff, you’ve likely heard at least portions of this poem which is basically an allegory for life. Most notably, you probably know the closing lines that read:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.

For those who slept through literature classes in high school or college, the poem is about standing at a fork in a road. The diverging paths are observed and considered, and the narrator takes the road that looks less traveled. That’s the simple read, but as with most good poetry, interpretations go much deeper. Some say it’s about finding your own way through life, while others say it’s about regretting choices, hence the title being The Road Not Taken instead of The Road Less Traveled.

Allegedly, Frost actually wrote the poem as something of a joke about a friend who was never happy with the walks they would take. In that interpretation, this is a very literal piece where the narrator isn't Frost, but his friend fussing over choosing the wrong path. Hey, it’s poetry, and in case you haven’t figured it out by now, your author was wide awake during those literature courses. But that’s a discussion for a different time.

Regardless of the interpretations, talking about taking roads less traveled is certainly an interesting match for the Bronco. This director’s cut – which is said to be an actual clip made by the director of Ford’s official commercial – is very artful, but ultimately we suspect the crux of the message would’ve been lost in translation. And when it comes to marketing a new vehicle, delivering a clear message truly makes all the difference.