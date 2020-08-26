Despite the tiny footprint, there's a shower and toilet inside.

Are you so excited about the new Ford Bronco or Land Rover Defender that you want to get one and never leave it? Well, you're going to able to live in the new SUVs thanks to a camper conversion under development from the German company GehoCab.

The company's Fiete camper can attach to vehicles like the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, Land Rover Defender, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The installation involves removing the rear portion of the vehicle and bolting this piece directly to the chassis. It features a carbon fiber shell that keeps the camper's weight to just 1,014 pounds (460 kilograms).

Inside, the Fiete measures 12.96 feet (3.95 meters) long by 5.91 feet (1.8 meters) wide and offers 6.40 feet (1.95 meters) of standing height. In this small footprint, GehoCab manages to pack a toilet, shower, and kitchen into the space. There's sleeping space for two people. A 100 amp-hour battery and solar panel maintains power when off the grid.

There are available options to give the little RV even more amenities. Buyers can add things like an induction cooktop and a larger solar system. It's also possible to expand the sleeping area by creating a space to rest on the bench.

GehoCab plans to start taking orders for the Fiete on October 1, 2020. Prices for the camper start at €104,500 ($123,465 at current exchange rates), plus the cost of the donor vehicle.

If you need more room, GehoCab is also working on the larger Findus camper that fits on vehicles like the Jeep Gladiator. It has larger water tanks, bigger solar cells, and sleeping space for up to four people. Orders for this model also open on October 1 for an asking price of €134,850 ($159,500).

Source: GehoCab via New Atlas

