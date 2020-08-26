Generally speaking, Class B recreational vehicles are probably the best entry point into the world of living a life on the road. These machines usually offer everything you’ll need for a month-long vacation packed into a compact box. What’s even more important, these RVs don't require any kind of special driver's license and are relatively cheap to run.

One of the largest Class B RV manufacturers in the United States is Advanced RV. The Ohio-based company turns all kinds of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans into awesome motorhomes with ideas inspired by its customers. RV enthusiasts have been talking about an RV based on a Sprinter cab-chassis for a long time - and Advanced RV has decided to finally listen to them.

“While building our clients’ custom vans, we have developed the ‘B Box’ - a Class B sized cab-chassis project with new off-grid technologies and an expanded living space. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks as we create a full walkthrough video,” the company explains.

What you'll see in the short video at the top of this page is an early preview of the Advanced RV’s B Box camper van. The minute-long clip doesn’t provide a close look at all the features and it’s important to note that this RV is still in a prototype form. However, it already looks very promising with a nice, roomy living space and external dimensions that fit inside the envelope of the factory van.

The company promises to deliver a more detailed look at the new B Box in the weeks to come after the extensive testing is done. The first impressions are that this product is exactly what the RV scene in the United States needs right now.