Dodge Announces Pricing for New 2021 Durango Lineup, Including the 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat – The Most Powerful SUV Ever



2021 Dodge Durango Lineup Starts at U.S. MSRP of $31,765; Features New Aggressive Exterior Styling and New Interior With Driver-centric Cockpit



· Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever with a 0-60 miles per hour (mph) time of 3.5 seconds, a quarter-mile elapsed time of 11.5 seconds as certified by National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and a top speed of 180 mph, offers a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starting at $80,995 (all prices exclude destination)



o Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine paired with the quick-shifting TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission, the three-row muscle car Dodge Durango joins Challenger and Charger in Hellcat form, delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque



o Dodge will build the Durango SRT Hellcat exclusively for 2021 model year

· The 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 Durango R/T AWD equipped with the new Tow N Go Package starts at a U.S. MSRP of $52,900, leverages SRT’s menacing looks, black Brembo six-piston brakes, Track, Sport, Snow and Tow drive modes and delivers a best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs., an increased top speed of 145 mph and a new SRT-tuned performance exhaust with an iconic Dodge exhaust rumble



· Newly repackaged Durango Citadel starts at a U.S MSRP of $47,805; all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup delivers many premium features as standard equipment, offering both 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and 5.7-liter HEMI, both of which include standard towing equipment



· 2021 Durango lineup features an updated aggressive exterior with a forward-leaning profile that captures Charger Widebody design cues with the new front fascia, LED low/high headlamps, signature LED daytime running lamps (DRL), grille, rear spoiler and wheel options



· New driver-oriented cockpit, including new instrument panel, wrapped and accent-stitched mid-bolster and center console, upgraded door panels and the all-new five-times-faster Uconnect 5, with the largest-in-class available 10.1-inch touchscreen define Durango’s performance-inspired interior



August 26, 2020, Auburn Hills, Mich. - Dodge//SRT continues to run full throttle, announcing pricing for the new 2021 Durango lineup with a starting U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $31,765. New for 2021, the Durango SRT Hellcat — the most powerful SUV ever — has a starting U.S. MSRP of $80,995 (all prices exclude destination).



“Durango is our Dodge three-row muscle car,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Nowhere but Dodge can you find an SUV that can tow more or carry more with a faster quarter-time than the Durango SRT Hellcat.”



The 2021 Dodge Durango model lineup delivers more performance than ever with six distinct models – SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat. Ranging from efficient V-6 power to the unrivaled performance of the 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat, there is an option for every modern muscle-car performance enthusiast with a family.



The Durango has best-in-class towing capacity across its lineup. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8, legendary 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 engine and classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with the Tow N Go Package outhaul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road, with a towing capability of 8,700 lbs. The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine has a towing capability of 6,200 lbs.



Challenger and Charger muscular exteriors are reflected in the new Durango’s new, aggressive exterior, which features a new front fascia, LED low/high projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamp (DRL) signatures, grille, rear spoiler and wheels.



On the inside, an all-new, performance-inspired, driver-oriented cockpit, including a new instrument panel, five-times-faster Uconnect 5 with the largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen, center console and front door uppers, drives Durango’s interior for the 2021 model year. With all of the updates, the interior feels much wider, high-tech and more refined than the outgoing model.



2021 MODEL

U.S. MSRP

Durango SXT RWD

$31,765

Durango SXT AWD

$34,365

Durango GT RWD

$35,965

Durango GT AWD

$38,565

Durango R/T RWD

$45,305

Durango R/T AWD

$47,905

Durango R/T AWD Tow N Go

$52,900

Durango Citadel RWD

$47,805

Durango Citadel AWD

$50,405

Durango SRT 392 AWD

$62,995

Durango SRT Hellcat AWD

$80,995

All prices exclude $1,495 destination charge.



Dealer orders are now open for the 2021 Dodge Durango SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel and SRT 392 models; initial deliveries to Dodge//SRT dealerships are scheduled to begin later this year. Durango SRT Hellcat will open for dealer orders this fall. Deliveries of the Durango SRT Hellcat are scheduled to begin early next year. The 2021 Dodge Durango will be built at the 3 million-square-foot Jefferson North Assembly Plant (JNAP) in Detroit.



Durango SRT Hellcat

The Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, is powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque, and offers a starting U.S. MSRP of $80,995. The Durango SRT Hellcat is scheduled to be built exclusively for the 2021 model year.



Designed and engineered to push the boundaries of what an SUV can be, the Durango SRT Hellcat runs 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, has a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)-certified quarter-mile elapsed time of 11.5 seconds, a top speed of 180 mph and runs 1.5 seconds faster than the SRT 392 on a 2.1-mile road course, equal to 9 car lengths after one lap.



The performance improvements begin with the new front fascia design, a new chin splitter, updated engine oil cooler duct, air guide and snorkel for cold air induction. A new, unique rear spoiler creates an improved aerodynamic balance with the new front-end design, resulting in a massive increase in rear downforce of more than 400 percent (140 lbs. @ 180 mph).



SRT engineers upgraded the Durango SRT Hellcat to improve handling, including several race-inspired technologies and Brembo brakes, resulting in performance numbers never before seen on a Durango.



The Durango SRT Hellcat comes standard with electric power steering (EPS) with selectable steering tuning to better manage increased grip, both improving handling performance and delivering better steering feel and ease of turning efforts at parking lot speeds.

With EPS and standard SRT drive modes accessed via the Durango’s new 10.1-inch touchscreen, drivers can tailor their driving experience by controlling transmission shift speeds, steering, paddle shifters, traction, all-wheel drive (AWD) and suspension settings

SRT Drive modes offer selectable settings for Street (Auto), Sport and Track, while the Custom setting allows the driver to select individual preferences

Race-inspired technologies that come standard for both 2021 Durango SRT models also bolster performance:

Launch Control – easily accessed from a toggle switch in the cockpit, manages tire slip while launching the vehicle to allow the driver to achieve consistent straight-line acceleration

Launch Assist – uses wheel speed sensors to watch for driveline-damaging wheel hop at launch and, in milliseconds, modifies the engine torque to regain full grip

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat delivers excellent braking performance, requiring 116 feet to come to a full stop from 60 mph. The credit belongs to the standard massive Brembo high-performance six-piston, two-piece (front) and four-piston (rear) calipers, and vented rotors at all four corners measuring 15.75 inches (front) and 13.8 inches (rear).



Durango-specific tuning, weight distribution, wheelbase and reduced understeer equals more grip and improved cornering. SRT engineers took the most powerful SUV ever to the track to see what it can do.



The result: The 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat runs 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, covers the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and has a top speed of 180 mph. It also delivers a road course lap time 1.5 seconds faster than the 2020 Durango SRT 392 on a 2.1-mile road course, equal to 9 car lengths after one lap.

Dodge is the official sponsor of the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona, where guests get behind the wheels of the fastest street-legal cars in the world with professional instruction and time on the track. Customers who buy a new SRT model, including the new Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, receive one full-day session as part of the Dodge//SRT Package and have the opportunity to learn how to get the optimum performance from their new vehicles in a controlled environment. For more information, visit dodgegarage.com/track-experience.

Durango R/T Tow N Go

The new-for-2021 Durango R/T AWD with the Tow N Go Package starts at a U.S. MSRP of $52,900 and leverages the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, SRT’s menacing looks, black Brembo six-piston brakes, Track, Sport, Snow and Tow drive modes and delivers a best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs., an increased top speed of 145 mph and a new SRT-tuned performance exhaust with an iconic Dodge exhaust rumble.



R/T Tow N Go Package features SRT wheels and tires, Brembo brakes, flares and sills, exhaust with tips and a lower valance, as well as additional drive modes – Track, Sport, Snow and Tow – accessed through the hard buttons on the all-new integrated center stack.



Additional features include Performance Pages (standard on R/T models), retuned SRT Active Noise Cancellation, new Electronic Limited Slip Differential and SRT Active Damping Suspension.



Four-wheel disc antilock Brembo six-piston performance brakes with black calipers are standard on the R/T with Tow N Go; SRT-engineered Brembo brakes with red calipers and upgraded brake pads for improved performance are optional. The SRT Brembo brakes on the R/T Tow N Go feature a power four-wheel disc brake system with 15-inch vented and slotted front rotors with six-piston Brembo calipers and 13.8-inch vented rear rotors with four-piston fixed Brembo calipers.



The Durango R/T AWD with Tow N Go Package features standard 20-by-10-inch aluminum wheels in Hyper Black finish that ride on Pirelli Scorpion Zero all-season tires.



Durango Citadel

The newly repackaged Durango Citadel, with a starting U.S MSRP of $47,805, is the all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup and delivers many premium features as standard equipment, offering two powertrain options, both of which include standard towing equipment:

The standard award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine is rated at up to 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque

The available 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine produces a best-in-class 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque

Trailer-tow Group IV equipment is standard on Citadel with an integrated trailer brake switch, heavy-duty engine oil cooler, Class IV hitch receiver, rear load-leveling shocks and full-size spare tire with the Class IV trailer receiver and integrated brake controller.



The Citadel exterior features high-end, unique cues and accents, including Platinum chrome accents on door handles and mirror caps, 20-by-8-inch Satin Carbon wheels and dual rear exhaust with bright chrome tips.



Inside, the Citadel’s three rows of standard captain’s chairs has room for six people and features heated and ventilated Nappa leather driver and passenger seats with embossed ‘Dodge stripes,’ //, and heated second-row captain’s chairs and suede headliner. The largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5 comes standard with TomTom navigation, SiriusXM Radio, wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto and with the current Uconnect skill for Alexa, customers with Alexa-enabled devices at home can easily ask Alexa to start the car, lock/unlock doors and more. The full suite of safety features, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Advanced Brake Assist and LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, also comes standard on the Durango Citadel model.