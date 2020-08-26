Earlier this month, we reported that Ram is amicable to the idea of making electric trucks if the market wants it. This is according to FCA CEO Mike Manley who said that the company could electrify Ram trucks if they face more decrease in total market share.

That should still stand, though the company's priority is obvious with the launch of the 2021 Ram TRX. With 702-horsepower and several other tech goodies to back that power up, Ram foresees its success – at least initially.

Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Debut

80 Photos

"We’re not afraid to explore other powertrains, we’re certainly going to keep our ear to the ground and stay aware of what customers are looking for," said Ram 1500 Senior Brand Manager Carl Lally in a statement to Muscle Cars & Trucks.

"And if at some point in time that changes to something different then we’ll be sure to follow suit accordingly. But it’s fundamental to us that it’s not about chasing the (EV) trend, but about chasing what the customer really wants and providing it to them. That changes over time, but today it’s a supercharged 6.2L V8 that has them most excited," Lally added.

With all 702 units of Ram TRX Launch Edition sold out in three hours, we couldn't agree more.

The truck war in the U.S. is surely getting more exciting, thanks to the birth of the TRX. Spy videos have already caught the Raptor quietly testing a V8 – not surprising at all since the TRX poses a serious threat to the dominance of the Blue Oval.

But when it comes to electrification, we have yet to see any development. Sure, Ford and Chevy are joining the fray, challenging segment specific names like Tesla and Rivian, but it would be great to see Ram to get onboard. At this point, only time will tell.