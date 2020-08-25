Friends, we love cars and we love to get the scoop on cars. We have a network of sources that share information with us, and we do our best to respect their privacy. To that end, Bronco6G also seems to understand and appreciate this, even when information such as a forthcoming Bronco Raptor is listed publically on a LinkedIn account. Really? Yeah, really.

This appears to be the case with a post at the forum from earlier today. We don’t know how this information was found, but a LinkedIn profile for an alleged Ford engineer specifically mentions work history connected to the 2023 Bronco Raptor. According to the LinkedIn profile, this particular individual has a 28-year career at Ford. Hopefully, that career continues after this apparent faux pas.

We did some extra digging to try and confirm this information and found the original LinkedIn profile with no mention of a Bronco Raptor. To help protect this person we won’t share any links or further info, but the profile does look authentic. That said, it wouldn’t be hard to set up a fake account if someone wanted to pull a fast one on Bronco fans and us media types. Unfortunately, there’s no way to confirm anything further, as Ford gave us a firm no comment when we asked about it.

Was the profile edited after the news went public? Was it never there in the first place? Conveniently planned leaks certainly happen in the automotive realm as part of stealth marketing campaigns, so it’s possible this was done on purpose. It’s also possible this a complete ruse, but honestly, we don't think so. Ford already showcased some high-speed, off-road SUV action with the Bronco R, and while a purebred racer is a far cry from something buy at the dealership, the development is already there.

Gallery: Ford Bronco R

22 Photos

There's also a V8-powered Jeep Wrangler on the horizon, and whether or not it's any good at high-speed antics, there's still the matter of bragging rights in the segment. Add in this possible job-description slip-up, and we have considerable evidence to support a Bronco Raptor at some point in the next few years.