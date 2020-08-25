Ford is certainly making waves in the truck and SUV segments this year. The new 2021 F-150 debuted in June, and since then we’ve had numerous leaks regarding pricing and options. Now, Ford has its official 2021 F-150 online configurator up and running though it might be subject to change.

We say that because it’s listed as an “Early Build & Price” setup, and features actually changed numerous times while we were having fun building trucks. However, the configurator does list all the F-150’s trim levels with various bed and cab options, going all the way to the F-150 Limited with its not insignificant starting price of $70,825.

Ford only offers the Limited as a Crew Cab truck with the shortest 5.5-foot bed option, and as you might expect, it comes standard with nearly every item you can get. Go for the PowerBoost Hybrid powertrain with four-wheel-drive and the few remaining optional accessories and you'll pay $82,165.

On the other end of the spectrum is the Ford F-150 XL and its $28,940 starting price. That figure is for a Regular Cab pickup with the 6.5-foot bed, as the five-footer isn’t offered. The 3.3-liter V6 is standard, and the truck is available with eight no-cost exterior colors – something becoming increasingly rare among new cars. Inside, the 100A standard equipment package still offers cloth seats with basic power options, a stereo, and Ford's smaller infotainment screen. Once upon a time, this would be luxury trucking at its best.

The nice thing with the XL is there's a lot of room for upgrades if you don't want to go crazy on price. Adding four-wheel-drive and a modest equipment package takes the base F-150 to $33,585 – with destination included the net price is $35,280 and that's still obtainable for many people.

As mentioned, this is an early version of Ford's 2021 configurator so prices and options could vary as the information is dialed in. Look for the truck to reach dealerships in the fall.