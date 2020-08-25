Sure, Audi vehicles shine on their own without much cinematic effort, but that didn’t stop The-Lowdown.com from making a third-party advertisement for the RS6 Avant. The automotive lifestyle brand created the teaser to showcase its upcoming project car before the modifications begin.

While the vehicle is still in stock form for the video, it has the bones to be a monster once all is said and done. It features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 developing 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) sent to all four wheels. With all-wheel-drive assistance, it can complete the climb to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds and will keep fighting up to 190 mph (305 km/h). Very mighty numbers for a vehicle of its form factor with a curb weight of 4,960 pounds (2,249 kilograms).

Semantics aside, the production value of this teaser definitely matches the performance of the vehicle. It has all the ingredients to be an excellent advertisement for the RS6, with great cinematography, music, and sound design.

The car looks right at home cruising city streets in the dead of night with some hard bass pumping in the background. However, the producers didn’t make the common mistake of omitting engine noise. The video lets the RS6’s engine sing its song on several occasions – although it’s clear that modifications are on the way, the factory exhaust produces a sophisticated rage bespoke to Audi’s V8s.

Aside from the high production value, the trailer also does a great job of showcasing the vehicle’s exterior features; the dark aesthetic and cinematography really allowed the sharp contours and of the wagon to shine. We’d love to see more advertisements let the car do the talking rather than its occupants.