There are some impressive incentives out there for the holiday.
The Labor Day holiday in the United States is on September 7 this year, if you're currently car shopping, then there are some good deals out there as showrooms attempt to make up for losses earlier in the year.
Cars Direct specializes in monitoring the current incentives and is already finding the best discounts ahead of the holiday for cars, crossover, and trucks. We intend to keep updating this list as the holiday gets closer as more automakers announce incentives.
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
Zero Percent Financing For 84 Months Or 15 Percent Off MSRP
The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is available with two incentives for buyers to choose from. Customers can select zero percent interest on an 84-month loan. The other option is 15 percent off the crossover's MSRP. It's worth noting that the Equinox receives a refresh for the 2021 model year that includes sharper exterior styling.
2020 Ford EcoSport
Up To $6,250 Off Or Zero Percent Financing For 72 Months
The Ford EcoSport is available with an incentive that increases with trim level. The S grade gets $4,750 off, and the SE is $5,500 off. Buyers can the most off of the Titanium model. Another option is to get a no-interest loan for 72 months.
2020 Ford F-150
Zero Percent Financing For 72 Months Or $1,000 Off
Ford F-150 buyers can choose between 0 percent financing for 72 months or a $1,000 incentive. The loan is the better deal in this case over the course of six years, the interest would total over $6,800 on a $50,000 pickup at five percent APR, according to Cars Direct.
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
Lease For $310 Per Month
Looking for a deal on an efficient sedan? The 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid is available for a three-year lease for $310 a month. Plus, there's no money due at signing.
2020 Hyundai Elantra SE
Lease For $139 Per Month
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE is the base trim of the sedan. People can lease one for three years for $139 a month, in addition to $2,499 due at signing. A new generation of the Elantra arrives this fall for the 2021 model year.
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Zero Percent Financing For 72 Months And $500
Hyundai has quite a deal on the Tucson. Buyers can get no interest on a 72-month loan. Plus, there's a $500 incentive and deferred payments for 90 days. The impressive offer is probably at least in part because a new generation of the crossover arrives for the 2021 model year, so the automaker wants to move as many units of the current-gen as possible.
2020 Nissan Kicks
Zero Percent Financing For 72 Months And $500
The Nissan Kicks is available with a 72-month loan with a zero percent interest rate. Plus, if a customer finances through the automaker, then there's an additional $500 off.