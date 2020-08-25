The Labor Day holiday in the United States is on September 7 this year, if you're currently car shopping, then there are some good deals out there as showrooms attempt to make up for losses earlier in the year.

Cars Direct specializes in monitoring the current incentives and is already finding the best discounts ahead of the holiday for cars, crossover, and trucks. We intend to keep updating this list as the holiday gets closer as more automakers announce incentives.

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Zero Percent Financing For 84 Months Or 15 Percent Off MSRP

The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is available with two incentives for buyers to choose from. Customers can select zero percent interest on an 84-month loan. The other option is 15 percent off the crossover's MSRP. It's worth noting that the Equinox receives a refresh for the 2021 model year that includes sharper exterior styling.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Equinox MSRP $ 24,995 MSRP $ 24,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

2020 Ford EcoSport

Up To $6,250 Off Or Zero Percent Financing For 72 Months

The Ford EcoSport is available with an incentive that increases with trim level. The S grade gets $4,750 off, and the SE is $5,500 off. Buyers can the most off of the Titanium model. Another option is to get a no-interest loan for 72 months.

Save Thousands On A New Ford EcoSport MSRP $ 21,090 MSRP $ 21,090 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

2020 Ford F-150

Zero Percent Financing For 72 Months Or $1,000 Off

Ford F-150 buyers can choose between 0 percent financing for 72 months or a $1,000 incentive. The loan is the better deal in this case over the course of six years, the interest would total over $6,800 on a $50,000 pickup at five percent APR, according to Cars Direct.

Save Thousands On A New Ford F-150 MSRP $ 29,750 MSRP $ 29,750 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

2020 Honda Accord Hybrid

Lease For $310 Per Month

Looking for a deal on an efficient sedan? The 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid is available for a three-year lease for $310 a month. Plus, there's no money due at signing.

Save Thousands On A New Honda Accord MSRP $ 24,675 MSRP $ 24,675 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

2020 Hyundai Elantra SE

Lease For $139 Per Month

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE is the base trim of the sedan. People can lease one for three years for $139 a month, in addition to $2,499 due at signing. A new generation of the Elantra arrives this fall for the 2021 model year.

Save Thousands On A New Hyundai Elantra MSRP $ 18,130 MSRP $ 18,130 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Zero Percent Financing For 72 Months And $500

Hyundai has quite a deal on the Tucson. Buyers can get no interest on a 72-month loan. Plus, there's a $500 incentive and deferred payments for 90 days. The impressive offer is probably at least in part because a new generation of the crossover arrives for the 2021 model year, so the automaker wants to move as many units of the current-gen as possible.

Save Thousands On A New Hyundai Tucson MSRP $ 24,445 MSRP $ 24,445 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

2020 Nissan Kicks

Zero Percent Financing For 72 Months And $500

The Nissan Kicks is available with a 72-month loan with a zero percent interest rate. Plus, if a customer finances through the automaker, then there's an additional $500 off.