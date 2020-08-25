Is this our first look at the next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS? The single photo above from janerikslooten on Instagram is all we have to go on, but there sure is compelling evidence that we’re looking Porsche’s hardcore track machine. And it’s not simply because of that absolutely bonkers rear wing.

We’ve seen GT3 test cars quite often in various stages of camouflage, but it all amounts to a wrap concealing small details. Those cars have a wing similar to the ginormous spoiler here, but they are a single-wing design. This dual-wing is larger in all aspects, and it uses a slightly different mount from the other test cars caught on camera. Looking lower, the rear fascia with its center-exit exhaust is also slightly different from previous GT3 sightings. The photo at the top of the article is all we have to go on, but the gallery below features a standard model for comparison.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Spy Photos

13 Photos

Could Porsche simply be testing another wing design, or even testing a new wing for its motorsports efforts? Possibly, but look further forwards. This could be the dead giveaway that we’re looking at a GT3 RS – fender vents in the front wheel arches. There’s also extra bodywork at the fender, and the lower rocker trim is extended and more aggressive. And though we can’t see the front fascia, the profile suggests it has a bigger chin as well.

Thus far, we’ve spied two versions of the GT3. The standard model is identifiable by its large wing, while the GT3 Touring takes a milder approach with a smaller, electrically deployable spoiler. Both cars are expected to pack an upgraded version of Porsche’s glorious 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six, which could generate upwards of 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts). That’s a mind-numbing figure for such a small mill with no turbos, and the GT3 RS would likely offer the same engine with the track-focused aero package to make it an absolute road-racing demon.

We’re holding out hope that Porsche will unveil the GT3 by the end of 2020. The GT3 RS, however, likely won’t appear until 2021.