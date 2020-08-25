Subscriptions are everywhere today. News? Subscribe. Music, Movies, and TV? Subscribe, subscribe, and subscribe. Newsletters? Subscribe. Wine? Subscribe. Socks? Subscribe. A mystery box of animal bones? Subscribe. So, it should come as no surprise that automakers want in, too. Several already offer vehicle subscription services, with mixed results, including Porsche. However, the German automaker is expanding its program and introducing a cheaper entry-level price tier, reports Automotive News.

Porsche’s new entry-level tier starts at $1,500 and differs from the $2,100 (starting price) all-access tier by limiting what you can drive. While top-tier customerscan enjoy unlimited vehicle swaps, entry-level customers will be stuck with one Porsche model – the Macan – for one to three months. Those who want the sportiest option, the Porsche 911 Carrera, will pay $2,600 a month, with other models available in between. The new subscription tier starts on September 25.

Adding Los Angeles to the program’s roster now brings Porsche’s service into six North American cities. The program launched in Atlanta, home to the automaker’s US headquarters, in 2017, before expanding to San Diego, Toronto, and Phoenix. However, it hasn’t been a smash hit everywhere. Porsche temporarily suspended the program in Las Vegas earlier this summer because of the pandemic. According to the publication, overall program participation has fallen to 70 percent of what it was before the virus.

So, why then is Porsche expanding? Not only are program participants eight years younger than the average Porsche customer, but 80 percent of them are also new to the brand. According to Porsche Cars North America CEO Klaus Zellmer, younger buyers aren’t sold on buying their way into the Porsche lifestyle, but subscribing to it is certainly an appeal to that demographic. It’s key to Porsche cultivating new, hopefully, lifelong customers for the brand, even if it’s still out of reach to many of us. Nissan’s $700 Switch program is far friendlier to the wallet.