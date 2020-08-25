With a production run from the 1982 to 1992 model year, the third-gen Chevrolet Camaro is a performance icon of the 1980s. In a new rendering, wb.artist20 imagines how a modern Camaro would look wearing cues from the Reagan-era model.

Specifically, wb.artist20 uses the range-topping IROC-Z model as inspiration for this rendering. Named after the International Race of Champions, the variant arrived for the 1985 model year as an option for the Z28 and included an overhauled suspension and more aggressive tires. Opting for the first year IROC-Z also opened up the further choice to get a 305-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) V8 with tuned port fuel injection making 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts).

In 1988, the IROC-Z became a full-on trim level for the Camaro, replacing the Z28. The next year an even hotter version arrived when Chevy introduced the package with the order code 1LE for making the car more competitive in SCCA Showroom Stock racing. To get it, a customer had to order the G92 performance rear axle and to specify no air conditioning. The 1LE equipment included larger brakes, an aluminum driveshaft, a baffled fuel tank, and stiffer suspension.

The IROC-Z went away after the 1990 model year because Chevy didn't renew its contract with the International Race of Champions. Afterward, the trim took the name Z28 again.

For this rendering, the current Camaro gets a restyled nose with rectangular headlights like on the third-gen model, and the artist adds light strips below the lamps that evoke the original vehicle's foglights. The tweaked greenhouse has a more angular appearance, and the overhauled, more upright B-pillar also allows for the bubble-like rear glass. A spoiler attaches to the tip of the trunk.

Unfortunately, the future of the Camaro is very mysterious. Chevy reportedly intends to kill the model, possibly as soon as 2023. The automaker isn't saying anything official about the vehicle's fate, though.