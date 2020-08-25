Hide press release Show press release

Combining a striking design, high versatility and breathtaking performance, the new GLE 63 S Coupe is poised to set the standard for performance SUV Coupes

All-new 603 horsepower Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe to start from $116,000

Atlanta. The redesigned 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is set to redefine the segment with more power, more technology and more style than ever before. Boasting a handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine featuring an electrified EQ Boost starter-generator, this powerhouse produces 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, and can rocket from zero to 60 mph in only 3.7 seconds. The interior also boasts the most advanced user interface from Mercedes-Benz, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with touchscreen, voice control and new AMG-specific displays. Arriving in U.S. dealerships late 2020, the awe-inspiring new AMG GLE 63 S Coupe will start from $116,000*.

Twenty years ago, Mercedes-AMG set the benchmark for a performance luxury SUV with the introduction of the pioneering ML 55 AMG SUV. Today, Mercedes-AMG continues to set the standard in SUV dynamics and design with iconic new models such as the high-performance AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. At the heart of this exhiliarting SUV coupe is the handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, newly paired with the electrified EQ Boost starter-generator and a 48-volt on-board electrical system. The 48-volt system and electric motor enable immediate access to horsepower and torque, ensuring the best possible driving performance and smooth power delivery with the lowest possible energy consumption.

A number of new features in the 2021 AMG GLE 63 S Coupe also make it more agile and more dynamic than ever before. These features include innovative technologies such as: active roll stabilization, known as ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL,

AMG active engine mounts, standard AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with adaptive damping adjustment, and the new electronic rear differential. The ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL system uses two independently operating, electromechanical actuators at the front and rear axles, each with an integrated planetary gear. This means that the stabilization system not only reduces body roll when cornering, but also increases ride comfort while driving in a straight line, as stimuli from one-sided road bumps are balanced out.

The typical look and feel of Mercedes-AMG is also evident in the high-quality interior of the GLE 63 S Coupe, which is characterized by a distinctly sporty ambience with an exclusive flair. The AMG seats are upholstered in exclusive nappa leather, provide optimal lateral support and have an AMG-specific seat pattern with an "AMG" badge in the front backrests. Other leather variants are optionally available. The three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles comes standard, and is ergonomically-optimized for dynamic driving. Further interior highlights include the AMG Drive Unit steering wheel buttons for quick operation of dynamic controls, such as suspension and exhaust settings.

The new GLE 63 S also boats an impressive list of standard technology features, such as the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system. As equipped in the GLE 63 S Coupe, one can select from three distinct display styles, including the particularly striking AMG Supersport setting. Other standard highlights include: 12.3” fully digital instrument cluster, 12.3” central media display with touchscreen, Burmester® Surround Sound System, Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Smartphone integration with NFC wireless charging, 64-color adjustable ambient lighting, Active LED Headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, remote start, MB Navigation with live traffic and map updates for three years and heated and ventilated front seats.

The all-new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe meets the highest expectations in terms of design and exclusivity, as well as excellent driving dynamics and versatility suitable for everyday use. The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe will go on sale in the U.S. in late 2020.

At a Glance

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe MSRP $116,000* Length (in.) 195.3” Width w/ mirrors (w/o mirrors) 84.9” (78.7”) Height 67.7” Wheelbase 115.6” Curb Weight (lbs) TBA Fuel Economy (city/hwy/comb) TBA Engine 4.0-liter V8 birturbo with integrated EQ Boost starter-generator Displacement 3,982 cc Drive Config. AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Performance 603 hp at 5,750-6,500 rpm + up to 21 hp from EQ Boost 627 lb-ft torque at 2500-4500 rpm + up to 184 lb-ft from EQ Boost Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission 0-60 mph (sec) 3.7 est. Top speed (mph) 174 (electronically limited)

*Prices excludes $1,050 destination and delivery charge.