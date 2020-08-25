The makers of the Starlight Headliner are finding new areas to light up inside their cars.
Attention one-percenters: Rolls-Royce has found a way to make a car interior even more glamorous. It’s pompously called the “Illuminated Fascia” and takes the shape of the Ghost’s nameplate surrounded by more than 850 stars. It took more than two years and in excess of 100,000 collective hours to develop, with the end result being a glitzy passenger-side dashboard no other car in the world has.
To light up the wordmark and the adjacent constellation, Rolls-Royce inserted no fewer than 152 LEDs. These remain completely invisible when the car is not running, and once it’s on, “Ghost” and the stars are lit evenly after using a two-millimeter thick guide with more than 90,000 laser-etched dots across the surface.
The Goodwood-based prestige marque says this technique was not only to disperse the light evenly, but also to create a twinkling effect while your eyes move across the dashboard fascia. It was done to replicate the similar effect of the Starlight Headliner where the leather in the headliner is perforated with 800 to 1,600 holes in which Rolls-Royce inserts fiber optic lights.
There are three layers of composite material used on the passenger-side dashboard, starting with a Piano Black that is laser-etched to get rid of the black coloring and therefore allow light to go through “Ghost” and star constellation. A dark-tinted layer of lacquer is then added to hide the lettering when the car is off. Rolls-Royce seals the fascia with a discreetly tinted layer of lacquer, which is hand-painted to obtain a 0.5-mm thickness with a glossy finish.
Aside from revealing the Ghost’s first of many “Bespoke” features, Rolls-Royce is announcing the world premiere is scheduled to take place in a week from today, on September 1.
Lead Bespoke Designer, Michael Bryden, says, “Illuminated Fascia is perfectly in tune with the Post Opulent design direction we pursued with new Ghost. This elegant and minimal aesthetic is a specific response to the layer of clients who respond to Ghost: men and women who share a desire for a clean, pared-back expression of Rolls-Royce. Like the rest of the motor car’s progressive design, this hidden-until-lit feature hides the complexity required to create a sense of effortless luxury with a simple decorative statement.”