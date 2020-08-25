Some people have criticized McLaren for rehashing the same design over and over again with each new car launched after the original MP4-12C came out about a decade ago. To some extent, the criticism is justified as perhaps the peeps from Woking should’ve diversified their design language considering the sheer amount of models launched since 2010. The Speedtail breaks that mold as it looks considerably different than all the other McLarens before it.

Long sold out, the company’s fastest road car ever serves as the F1’s spiritual successor and is going to be built in only 106 examples. Wearing an exquisite spec with a burgundy shade that gradually gets darker from front to rear, the three-seater supercar paid a visit to Topaz Detailing to get a thorough cleaning before receiving full protection film.

Gallery: McLaren Speedtail

18 Photos

A considerable amount of PPF was used taking into account the Speedtail is a large car, stretching at 5.2 meters (204.7 inches). Just look at the sheer size of those rear fenders to get an idea about the vehicle’s footprint, while the swoopy shape is the end result of maximizing aerodynamic efficiency. Speaking of which, those highly unusual 20-inch wheels at the front have carbon fiber aero covers that stay in place rather than rotating along with the wheel.

If you’re wondering why this particular Speedtail sits so high, that’s because it is a brand new car and this is how most cars are shipped nowadays. The jacked-up suspension reduces the risks of damages that might occur during transportation and it’s a technique used by virtually all automakers, be it mainstream or premium.

The PPF treatment involved everything from the side cameras to the many carbon fiber accents, not to mention the massive rear diffuser that extends underneath the car. It goes without saying covering such a complex body in paint protection film is not easy, especially since the Speedtail has that built-in rear spoiler with moveable flaps.

While the video is mostly about the curvaceous body, we can also catch a glimpse of the cabin with the centrally mounted driver’s seat flanked by two passenger seats akin to the F1. Naturally, the car’s owner decided to continue the exterior theme on the inside where the leather and Alcantara surfaces are finished in a similar dark red hue. As a matter of fact, even the engine cover and the key have the same two-tone look.

It’s safe to say this particular Speedtail is a bit more expensive than the “base” $2-million car given the special paintwork. The 250-mph machine certainly looks the part and we are hoping there’s more to come from McLaren in terms of unconventional designs.