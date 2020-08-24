By this time next year, Jeep should have two new models in its lineup: Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The two will give Jeep three rows of seating and a halo offering. Rumors persist the Grand Wagoneer will be a posh luxury offering with tons of tech; however, judging by the continuing teaser campaign, we won't have long to wait for more information. Today, Jeep posted a short teaser video to Instagram, showing the silhouette of the 2022 Wagoneer.

Sadly, it doesn't reveal much, and, at a glance, it looks similar to the Grand Cherokee. However, the similarity likely stems from the model being from Jeep. We expect the Wagoneer (and Grand Wagoneer) to wear the brand's seven-slot grille with the headlights flanking it, which are visible in several of the spy photos we have of the SUV. The silhouette removes any detail from the vehicle, making it difficult to determine what the SUV looks like.

Details about how, or to what extent, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will differ outside of the luxury upgrade remains unknown. Previous teasers appear to show off the Grand Wagoneer's ultra-luxurious interior, with knurled knobs and wood trim. Adding to its luxury branding are screens, one of which will be available for the front passenger while a 12-inch frameless infotainment screen sits in the instrument panel. It's expected to share its underpinnings with the Ram 1500, which could mean hybrid powertrains in the future.

Jeep announced it'll reveal the Grand Wagoneer on September 3, though it hasn't set a time. We expect to see both models; however, the automaker hasn't really specified which we'll see. It'd be strange to show one without the other, though Jeep could want to make a glitzy splash with the Grand Wagoneer. Either way, production is scheduled to start in Q2 2021, though that can change, and we'll know more soon about the new Jeep SUV.