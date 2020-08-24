An all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee is coming. We've seen spy photos for some time now, but even without them, we knew an updated model was imminent. The current Grand Cherokee dates all the way back to 2011, and in the extremely fast-moving SUV/crossver segment, that's ancient history. And frankly, the current Jeep feels as old as it is.

Fortunately, we do have spy photos, and we used them to create a series of renderings that peel away the camouflage. There’s certainly some creative interpretation here, as the spy shots we’ve seen thus far still show prototypes with heavy coverings. However, we’ve seen enough to feel confident that Jeep will adopt a conservative position with the new Grand Cherokee’s exterior.

Spy shots from June caught a test vehicle with its grille and headlights partially revealed, and the seven-slot design with thin, horizontal lenses will continue for the new model. We expect the grille to grow slightly and the headlights to slim up, but the face will be easily recognizable and very familiar to the Jeep faithful.

Similarly, the Grand Cherokee’s profile won’t deviate much from its current chunky design language. In a segment where contrasting body lines and big wheel arches are growing ever more prevalent, the Grand Cherokee might stand out in the crowd by not trying to stand out. It shouldn’t be a carbon copy of the current model though – sources tell us the next-gen SUV will ride on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Giulia, which also serves beneath the Stelvio. That means the wheelbase will be longer, and that means a third row of seats should be offered.

Speaking of the interior, we don’t have renderings that depict the Jeep’s new greenhouse but we do have recent spy shots of the real deal. Exterior changes might be conservative, but inside it looks like Jeep designers are looking to move the SUV upscale in the market. A large, angled infotainment screen is prominent in the center stack, flanked by stitched leather on the dash. The instrument cluster is likely digital as well, and though some buttons are still found, it’s a much cleaner, modern design compared to the menagerie of knobs, buttons, and odd angles that fills the current model.

Early reports had the new Grand Cherokee debuting this year as a 2021 model. Coronavirus has affected the entire auto industry, and while we’ve heard nothing official regarding the new Grand Cherokee, we now believe it will debut late this year and go on sale in the second quarter of next year as a 2022 model.