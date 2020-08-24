Talk to any sim racer and they’ll most likely spend a majority of the time telling you about their setup. With so many options on offer, the industry provides almost infinite possibilities for gamers to layout their controls. Configurations can range all the way from a steering wheel attached to a desk to something that would rival an F1 team’s simulator with full motion control. In his latest video, YouTuber Johnnys_Playground showcases how he built a custom simulator with a Golf Mk7 interior.

While we’ve seen simulators transplanted into cars, this is quite the opposite. Johnny got ahold of some interior components like the dashboard, center console, radio unit, and gauge cluster, then proceeded to attach the parts to a custom frame that he designed and built – he even shows future plans to add an OEM door.

While that sounds all well and good, the most impressive part of this rig to us is the fact that he re-worked the factory components to interact with racing games. Not only does the touchscreen display real-time data but the gauges also behave as they would normally.

So that’s where the Volkswagen parts ended, but where do the sim racing parts begin? We’re unsure of the exact model of wheel and pedals but it looks Johnny snuck in a Logitech G920 wheel and pedal set. It didn’t last long though as he sourced a Volkswagen wheel and shifter to replace the existing sim racing components. The ensemble looks great already with the combination of Takata green belts and OEM parts, but that didn’t stop his DIY efforts.

Johnny retrimmed the dashboard and components in a forged-carbon effect wrap. While we’re not sure Volkswagen would go for the final forged carbon look, we can’t argue that it looks sharp. The amount of money spent on these factory components is unknown, but it made us think how much better sim equipment could have been chosen without the VW parts. We’ll let you be the judge on that, but it certainly doesn’t take away from his DIY genius.