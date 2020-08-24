If you're not quite sure which color you want for your 2021 Bronco, then check out these gas cans. That might sound weird, but Ford is showing off the entire spectrum of colors available for the SUV on them. They were first posted on the Bronco 6G forum.

The two images below show the paint colors in the sunlight (left) and in the shade (right). The differences are most notable for the shades of gray that can look distinct when it's bright but appear much more similar when in darker conditions.

The 2021 Bronco launches with 11 colors. They include three shades of gray: Area 51, Cactus Gray, and Carbonized Gray. Two choices in blue: Antimatter Blue and Velocity Blue. Two hues of red: Race Red and Rapid Red. There is also Cyber Orange, Iconic Silver, Oxford White, and Shadow Black.

However, Ford is not offering each color on every trim level. Also, Cyber Orange and Rapid Red come at an additional cost, but the company isn't yet divulging the price for these hues. For a guide to what shades are available on which models, check out the image above.

The Bronco goes on sale in the spring of 2021. Prices start at $28,500 for the two-door Base trim and go as high as $44,590 for a four-door Badlands. The First Edition costs even more, but Ford already has a full slate of reservations for it.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Paint Colors On Gas Cans

5 Photos

Buyers will be able to take the cost even higher by loading up the Bronco with accessories. Ford will offer over 200 factory-backed pieces of equipment, including items like a pull-out platform for extra space when tailgating and different roof options.

The Bronco comes standard with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder with 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 lb-ft (420 Newton-meters) of torque. It's available with either a seven-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic. There's also a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 making 310 hp (231 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. The bigger powerplant only gets the auto gearbox.