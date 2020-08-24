The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 are set to debut on September 23. However, while BMW is nearly ready to pull off the covers of both high-powered sports cars, the automaker still has some work to finish on both models. Video taken at the Nurburgring shows several examples of each M car in various layers of camouflage rocketing around the famous race track.

Powering each will be BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine producing 473 horsepower (353 kilowatts). There are rumors of a less-powerful, back-to-basics Pure trim that’ll have the mill producing 460 hp (343 kW). However, the other end of the M lineup will be BMW’s Competition model that could see both the M3 and M4 making 503 hp (375 kW). The Pure model is supposedly for enthusiasts, offering a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive. The Competition will offer all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

While BMW’s test vehicles wear camouflage, the sedan and coupe’s designs aren’t a secret. Both follow their respective standard 3 Series and 4 Series reveals, so we have a good idea of the designs BMW is working with. The large, controversial kidney grille is impossible to miss on either car, though both vehicles should also receive aggressive front and rear bumpers and plenty of M badging. Inside, expect sportier seats, Alcantara, and other M upgrades.

We will see both models debut on September 23, so we won’t have to wait much longer to learn about BMW’s freshest performance models. The M3 should arrive first – rumors suggest the rear-wheel-drive model will go on sale before the all-wheel-drive version. The M4, along with the M4 and M3 Competition models, should arrive after that. In a few years, there could be another M3 – the M3 Touring wagon, which would be a first for the automaker. However, don’t expect it to debut alongside the others. BMW is now in the early stages of a two-year development cycle for the long-roofed M3.