The Corvette C8 seems like a great all-around sports car. It's happy to cruise around or can put down impressive times at the drag strip. This video from Speed Phenom demonstrates that the new 'Vette excels on the track, too.

Speed Phenom heads to a track day at Laguna Seca, and there's a lot of impressive machinery there. There are even some full-on race cars like a Ford Mustang GT4 and some Ferrari Challange competitors. Presumably, they're there to finetune setups, while folks like Speed Phenom are just at the circuit to have some fun.

During his first stint, the track is surprisingly empty. He passes a Lotus Evora, but otherwise, Speed Phenom seems to have the track to himself. He uses the opportunity to open up the 'Vette and is able to put down a one-minute-38-second lap time.

Even on a hot day, the Corvette has no problem with overheating, unlike some C7 Z06 'Vettes at Laguna Seca that day. Still, Speed Phenom is already thinking about what Chevy could do to make the C8 an even better track car. More power is naturally on the wish list and bigger brakes to cope with the extra performance potential. He also wants additional downforce at the front and rear.

A meaner Corvette is under development, but we don't expect to see an unveiling until next year at the earliest. The powerplant is reportedly a 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V8 with double overhead camshafts.

At the end of the video, Speed Phenom checks out a Ford GT that's also attending the track day. It's in a gorgeous shade of gold that's allegedly a $30,000 option. The owner even makes regular use of the supercar by tallying over 8,000 miles (12,875 kilometers) on it.