The folks at the Gabetz Spy Unit caught the refreshed Jeep Compass on the road. The camouflage hides a lot, but there's a small glimpse into the cabin.

In addition to the stripey camouflage pattern, the Compass has a covering over the front end for extra concealment. Only the upper edge of the grille is visible. Unfortunately, this makes figuring out the differences for the nose an impossible task.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Compass Spy Shots

11 Photos

At the back, the Compass gets a new set of taillights. Rather than having a larger lamp on the outer edges, the pieces are the same height all the way across. The camo hides whether there are any additional changes for the rear end.

A shot of the Compass' profile captures a peek at the cabin. It's possible to see a tablet-like infotainment screen that raises above the dashboard. The layout looks completely different than the crossover's current Uconnect display.

It's not clear whether there would be powertrain changes accompanying this refresh. In Europe, the 2021 Compass gets a new turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder with 130 horsepower (97 kilowatts) or 150 hp (112 kW) in the S trim level. The Compass 4xe is also on the way with a plug-in hybrid powertrain available with 190 or 240 hp (142 or 179 kW) and an estimated EV range of 31 miles (50 kilometers).

In Jeep's five-year plan from 2018, it said that the refreshed Compass was arriving by 2022. The company has already outlined changes for the 2021 model in Europe. Therefore, we expect the updated crossover to debut next year and likely in the first half to be ready for the changeover to the 2022 model year.