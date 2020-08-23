There are plenty of SSC Tuatara videos out there. With production numbers limited to only a hundred units, and with almost a decade-long wait for the actual car to happen, Shelby SuperCars makes sure that we on the interwebs know that the Tuatara is something to behold with.

While the previous Tuatara videos we've seen involve close-up looks or even acceleration runs touting its thousands of horses, this latest video involves a shotgun passenger – Los Angeles producer and hypercar aficionado Buddy Wyrick.

Even better, SSC North America Founder and CEO Jerod Shelby is at the helm, giving Wyrick an exclusive first-hand experience of what's it like to be a passenger inside the million-dollar hypercar. It was a casual shotgun ride... at first.

Based on the video embedded on top, Wyrick's reactions were priceless. There's even a moment when Wyrick looked like he was scared for his life, which he admitted at the latter part of the six-minute footage. We can only imagine the feeling, however, but based on Wyrick's reaction, we can't help but wonder if we'll ever get our hands on one.

Just in case you forgot, the Tuatara is powered by a 5.9-liter twin-turbocharged flat-plane-crank V8 that makes 1,750 horsepower (1,305 kilowatts) on E85 and 1,350 hp (1007 kW) on 91 octane. It has a dry weight of 2,750 pounds (1,247 kilograms) and a drag coefficient of 0.279.

Adding more to its prominence is the Tuatara's acceleration from 60 to 120 mph (96 to 193 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds.

It's mind-boggling, yes, and so is its price tag that can reach almost $2 million. Yep, we're not going to get into one. Not in this lifetime, at least.