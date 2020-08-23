The 1988 911 Targa featured in today’s video is no ordinary Porsche, and thanks to years of tinkering and modifications stands out as a one of a kind build. This unique Targa is known as the Prince of Eights because it was the 8th Porsche 911 in Canada modified by Akira Nakai, founder of RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF (RWB). This expressive japan based turner modifies classic Porsche 911s with hand-built fenders and massive wheels and tires to give them a distinct look. The Prince of Eights 911 took this build a step further and is unique amongst this top tier of 911s.



RWB was created by Akira Nakai who travels the world hand-building unique 911s in the RWB style. This distinct build is defined by the massive hand-cut and formed fenders that widen 911s and give them a presence all their own. Akira Nakai also offers additional modifications like unique front bumpers, suspension changes, and aero additions to make each build unique. The demand for RWB 911s has exploded recently as the finished examples continue to garner attention both online and in-person. However, Akira Nakai is only one person who builds these cars one at a time which means the waitlist extends out for years.

The Prince of Eights is unique among RWB 911s due to its molded body fenders which blend seamlessly with the body of the 911. Typical RWB 911s feature bolted-on fenders that look aggressive and proudly aftermarket. Whereas the Prince Eights car’s molded flairs almost look factory if Porsche decided to significantly widen their cars in the name of style and grip.

This unique build stands out in an elite crowd of expressive RWB 911s. The best part of RWB cars is the passionate community that surrounds them. These dedicated enthusiasts make the RWB 911 community an interesting part of car culture and an exciting club many wait years to join.