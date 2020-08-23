Seventy years – that's how long since Delage made its last vehicle. Well, almost 70, to be exact, as the French marque ceased its car manufacturing business in 1953. In comparison, it's as long as the time Captain America froze into hibernation. In fact, familiarly is scarce with this brand, except that I know that it once reigned the classic car era in the '30s as a renowned luxury and sports car maker.

But just like Steve Rogers, Delage rose up from hibernation with a niche hypercar under the helm of Laurent Tapie, the president of Delage Automobiles. Its first offering? The D12 hybrid hypercar.

As mentioned, the Delage D12 is a hypercar, powered mainly by a 7.6-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine. The internal combustion mill gets help from an electric motor. Combined, the total system output of the standard D12 GT is 1,115 horsepower (831 kilowatts), sent to the wheels via an eight-speed single-clutch gearbox. This version weighs 3,086 pounds (1,400 kilograms). There's also a lighter version with a smaller electric motor, tipping the scales at 2,888 lbs (1,310 kg) and making 1,024 hp (831 kW).

According to the release, the D12 uses a Formula 1-inspired pushrod suspension. Ex-F1 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve also helped in the chassis development as its test driver, working with a team of motor racing engineers.

Another unique feature of the D12 is its seating. The driver is positioned at the center, while the passenger sits behind him – just like on a fighter jet.

Beyond that quirk, the D12 is touted to have the ability to accelerate from 0-100 kilometers per hour (0-62 miles per hour) in just 2.5 seconds. With this on its arsenal, Delage is confident that the D12 can set a Nürburgring lap record – something that's yet to be seen.

If you want one, only 30 examples of the Delage D12 will be made with each one bearing an eye-watering price tag of around 2 million euros (or around $2.4 million).