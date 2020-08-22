The GMC Hummer EV is coming – we just don't know exactly when, but we know that it's going to be this fall. While anticipation is growing for the electrifying return of the nameplate, more and more information about it is coming out. The latest of which is its wheel design that's allegedly leaked online.

Brought out of secrecy by GM Authority, the alleged image below shows the wheel design of the upcoming Hummer EV. Of note, the leaked image (left) differs from what the teaser video showed us last month (right).

While the wheel design is different, we can't help but also notice that the alleged leaked image is smaller in diameter than the teased version, based solely on the tire profile.

The illustration above was supposedly taken from an image obtained by the GM-focused publication. The whole photo shows the entire platform of the upcoming Hummer EV, which shows electric motors in the front and at the back, as well as the GM's touted Ultium battery that's supposed to provide long range and good efficiency. If that will be faithful with the production Hummer EV is something that's yet to be seen.

For the uninitiated, the upcoming Hummer EV will arrive in two flavors – a pickup truck and an SUV. It will be built alongside the new Cadillac Escalade at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan. If it isn't obvious, the new GMC Hummer will be fully electric and will produce as much as 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of axle torque, according to the company.

We are bound to see the 2022 GMC Hummer EV in a few weeks or so, but production for the returning icon won't begin until a year later in fall 2021.