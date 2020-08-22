The original Ford GT built to celebrate 100 years of Ford and the legendary GT40’s win over Ferrari at Le Mans, and was an instant classic when it debuted in 2005. With a similar look to Ford’s GT40 racecar of the 1960s and supercharged V8 mated to a manual transmission, the Ford GT was an impressive performance machine right from the factory. However, that didn’t stop owners from modifying their Ford supercars to even higher levels of performance. Take for example this twin-turbo V8 version built by the team over at Underground Racing, which you can purchase today if you’re brave enough.



In stock trim, the Ford GT came with a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine which produced an impressive 550 horsepower (410kW) and 500 lb-ft (677nm)of torque. The V8 was mated to a Ricardo 6-Speed manual transmission and represented one of the most analog modern supercars. For some the stock power was nowhere near enough, which is how we arrive at the twin-turbo Ford GT in question.





The professionally built twin-turbo V8 found in this Ford GT was crafted by the team at Underground Racing in Charlotte, NC for a total build price of around $60,000. That number may seem inflated but when you factor in the Ford GT’s sale price of $310,000, it begins to look like a bargain. This becomes even more apparent when you see the built Ford GT now produces 840 horsepower (626kW) and 720 lb-ft (976nm)of torque.

Compared to the prices of stock Ford GTs of similar vintage and condition, this modified example is a genuine horsepower bargain. Sure a stock example may be more true to factory form but that’s nothing that an extra 300 horsepower can’t fix. Would you choose this modified Ford GT or a stock example for your collection?