The Ferrari Roma was one of five new models the Italian automaker introduced last year. It was a busy year, too, and while 2020 is quieter for Ferrari, people are having a blast with all the new metal. A new video from the Motorsport Magazine YouTube channel shows a red Roma accelerating from a standstill to over 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) with ease.

The video is agonizingly short, giving a quick glimpse of the coupe’s rear end before cutting to the digital instrument cluster. The red tachometer needled jumps across the rev range as the Roma’s eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox snaps off shifts. Powering the Ferrari is a version of the automaker’s 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 561 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: Ferrari Roma

6 Photos

Ferrari says the Roma blasts past 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.3 seconds with 124 mph (200 kph), taking 9.3 seconds. However, some crude counting has the Roma in the video rocketing past 124 mph in about 8.5 seconds, better than Ferrari’s claim. The top speed for the supercar is higher than 199 mph (320 kph), though we don’t see that achievement in the video.

When the Roma debuted, it introduced a minimalistic, yet curvaceous design, paying homage to classic Ferraris like the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso and the 250 GT 2+2. However, the retro-inspired design is packed with a ton of modern-day high-tech features like adaptive LED headlights, flush-mounted door handles, and more. Inside, a high center console, atypical of Ferrari, separates the driver and passenger.

The Roma has gorgeous looks and plenty of performance under the hood, but it is not as hardcore as other models in Ferrari’s stable. When Ferrari announced 2020 would be a slower year for new models, the automaker noted it would focus on selling its latest models, informing both clients and dealers about the automaker’s offerings in new segments. The potent Roma is one of those.