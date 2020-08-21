Unlike the infamous promotional photo of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, you're not going to be able to haul shrimp on ice or chicken wings under the hood of the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq EV. This is because the brand's upcoming electric crossover is not going to have any storage space under its hood.

Cadillac Lyriq Chief Engineer Jamie Brewer confirmed this design detail to Cadillac Society. Rather than splitting up the storage space, the company is putting all the cargo space in the back.

Gallery: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq

11 Photos

What's not clear is what is under the hood, if Cadillac isn't using the space for storage. The likely answer would seem to be some of the electric powertrain components, and this might free up space to create a deeper floor at the back for increased cargo space.

Motor1.com reached out to Cadillac to find out how the Lyriq uses the area under the hood.

The Lyriq's design of not including storage under the hood raises the question of whether the panel even needs to open

This also raises the question of whether an EV without storage in the front even needs an opening panel there. Unlike a combustion-powered vehicle, an EV doesn't have the same maintenance needs like checking the oil.

When it arrives, the Lyriq will ride on General Motors' modular electric vehicle platform and use the company's Ultium batteries. The setup will allow for a range of around 300 miles (483 kilometers). The Lyriq will come standard with rear-wheel drive, and there will also be a Performance model with all-wheel drive.

The vehicle also has a high-tech cabin with a massive 33.0-inch-diagonal LED screen. It'll also have an augmented-reality head-up display and the Super Cruise driving assistant.

The Lyriq will go on sale for the 2023 model year, and pricing will allegedly start under $60,000.