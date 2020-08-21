Renderist wb.artist20 has already imagined how a modern take on the Dodge Ramcharger SUV would look. Now, the artist returns to the idea to imagine a TRX version of that rig.

The recipe is fairly simple – just like the original Ramcharger. It takes the Ram 1500 TRX and replaces the cargo bed with an enclosed area. Conceivably, this area could be large enough to hold an extra row of seats. The rendering even includes a two-section moonroof to bring more light into the bigger cabin.

The Ramcharger TRX would be the rugged, off-road-ready counterpart to the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. For the Ram 1500 TRX, the company overhauls the frame with higher-strength steel and thicker rails. Only 25 percent of it carries over from the regular 1500.

The TRX also gets a Dana 60 solid rear axle with an electronic-locking rear differential. Plus, there's an upgraded transfer case with an improved chain, pinion, bearings, and clutches. To handle off-road terrain, there's Bilstein Blackhawk E2 adaptive shocks and new springs.

The TRX's headline-grabbing feature is its Hellcat 6.2-liter V8 that makes 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 newton-meters). It runs through an eight-speed automatic with a part-time four-wheel-drive system. The setup lets the pickup reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds.

For the TRX pickup starts at $69,995, plus a $1,695 destination charge. You can take the price above $100K, though. Deliveries begin before the end of the year.

Unfortunately, there's no sign of a modern Ramcharger. The Ram brand is solidly in the pickup market, except for the Promaster vans that it generally markets towards commercial buyers. Don't look for an SUV from the marque anytime soon.