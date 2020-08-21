The Koenigsegg Gemera is a truly unique vehicle on the market. There’s no other car that can seat up to four grown-ups, offer cargo space for their luggage, and take them on a 249-miles per hour (400-kilometers per hour) journey. You doubt that’s possible?

It seems that Christian von Koenigsegg, the Swedish company’s founder and ideologist, has talked to many people who don’t believe that’s actually possible. To address all the skepticism, he shows the Gemera’s practical interior in detail in a new video uploaded on Koenigsegg’s official YouTube channel.

Gallery: Koenigsegg Gemera

17 Photos

During the first half of the clip, he talks mainly about the technologies in the Gemera. That’s not new stuff - we all know about the car’s innovative 2.0-liter three-cylinder twin-turbo engine supported by three electric motors, but the friendly way Christian explains things captures everyone’s attention.

After the five-minute mark, he takes a look at the cabin and two cargo compartments of the vehicle. Thanks to its clever packaging and small engine, the Gemera can comfortably seat four two-meter tall people on board. Yes, entering the vehicle doesn’t seem especially easy at the back but that’s a hypercar after all. And one thing that you won't see on any other hypercar is the impressive amount of cup holders.

We know it’s something we’ve discussed several times but we can’t skip mentioning how powerful and quick the Gemera is. Thanks to its advanced powertrain, it has 1,700 horsepower (1,268 kilowatts) and 2,581 pound-feet (3,500 Newton-meters) on tap. And that’s more than enough for a phenomenal 0 to 62 miles per hour (0 to 100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 1.9 seconds. With four people on board. Amen!