Yes, you read that right. Even though the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox debuted just a few months ago, we are already talking about its successor. And not just about the mid-cycle refresh but about the brand new generation of the SUV. Well, it’s not coming until 2024 but we already have first details about it to share with you.

According to a new report by GM Authority, the 2025 Equinox will go in production in May 2024 at GM’s Ramos Arizpe facility in Mexico. The current Equinox would remain on sale until roughly the early months of 2025, which basically means the two generations of the crossover should overlap on the market for approximately nine months.

The online publication also claims the 2025 Equinox will be assembled at three separate plants. In addition to the Ramoz Arizpe, it’ll also be produced at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico and the CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Canada. The second Mexican plant will have the model on its assembly lines from November 2024, while the Canadian factory will begin assembling it from February 2025.

During the first model year of the fourth-generation Equinox, the model will be sold alongside the current third-gen variant. However, the two should be vastly different as the new Equinox will shift to GM’s VSS-F architecture, whereas the 2021 Equinox is based on the GM D2 platform.

Long before that, the Equinox is expected to receive a significant refresh for the 2022 MY. According to preliminary information, the SUV could lose its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, which will leave the 1.5-liter turbo as the sole powertrain option available for the 2022 model year.