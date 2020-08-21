At the beginning of July, the Mazda3 hatchback and sedan received just what the doctor ordered – more power. It looks like the CX-30 is getting the same prescription as an early order guide discovered by Cars Direct reveals the small crossover is about to embrace forced induction as well. Needless to say, it will use the same turbocharged 2.5-liter gasoline engine with 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet (434 Newton-meters) of torque on 93 octane fuel or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) when feeding on 87 octane fuel.

Math is going to start at $31,000 after taking into consideration the $1,100 destination fee. While that makes it $6,600 pricier than the most affordable 2021 CX-30 with all-wheel drive, it’s not exactly a fair comparison. That’s because the Turbo version will have more standard equipment bringing it in line with the CX-30 Select, thus resulting in a price difference of only $4,600.

As it’s the case with the Mazda3 dynamic duo, the CX-30 will be an all-wheel-drive-only affair and will feature some subtle visual upgrades varying from 18-inch wheels and black side mirror caps to bigger exhaust tips and “Turbo” badging.

Step up to the $33,400 Premium trim and Mazda will throw in leather upholstery, a head-up display, electric tailgate, and navigation. In addition, the midrange CX-30 with turbo power will come with a 12-speaker Bose sound system as well as heated mirrors and steering wheel. The range-topping $35,000 Premium Plus will add a surround-view monitor system, parking sensors, rear emergency braking, garage door opener, and other goodies.

Given the ongoing crossover craze, there’s a pretty good chance the CX-30 Turbo will cannibalize some sales of the Mazda3 Turbo seeing as how it’s $845 cheaper than the hatch and only $155 more expensive than the sedan. Production is set to start in November, which means it will take a while before the Zoom-Zoom company will commence deliveries to customers.