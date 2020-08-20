It seems like just yesterday we were checking out the all-new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck and its controversial styling. It wasn’t yesterday, but with models going on sale in 2018 for the 2019 model year, it wasn’t that long ago either. A mild refresh with a significant interior update is already in store for 2022 models, and a prototype was recently spotted on the road.

The video above from Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk on YouTube previews the changes, though camouflage is surprisingly heavy both front and rear for what should be a minor refresh. It’s believed that redesigned LED headlamps will replace the current lenses, though the prototype here appears to have placeholder units. One of the criticisms of the current-generation Silverado is the small lights with awkward cutouts from the fenders bleeding into the grille beneath them. It’s possible this design element could be phased out, or perhaps the half-ton truck will adopt a similar two-light arrangement seen on the larger Silverado HD.

Camouflage at the rear is more of a mystery, save for the tailgate. We reported a few days ago about Chevrolet getting a version of GMC’s MultiPro tailgate, and it’s likely installed on the rear of this test vehicle. As for the rest of the bed, there’s speculation the updated truck could get integrated bed steps, which of course would require some redesign of the sheet metal.

Perhaps the biggest news isn’t something visible in this clip. Not long after the Silverado debuted, word leaked that development was fast-tracked to battle the also-new-for-2019 Ram 1500. In short, designers hadn’t finished the new interior yet and the old one was given a significant facelift.

For 2022, we expect the Silverado to have a considerably updated greenhouse. In fact, we reported back in February that the refreshed truck should have an interior similar to the new Suburban. That would make sense – the Suburban and Silverado are cut from the same cloth and frankly, the SUV is a far nicer place for drivers and passengers to travel.

With these changes expected for the 2022 model year, an official reveal is likely several months away at the earliest. Spring 2021 is a strong possibility, or depending on global coronavirus cases, that could even stretch into the summer.