Pricing for the sporty Type S model is still a mystery.
Acura unveiled its second-generation TLX sedan in May, and though it doesn’t look tremendously different from the outgoing model, it’s quite the machine both in the cockpit and under the skin. Those updates come at a price, however, and in this instance, we mean that literally. The 2021 TLX starts at $37,500 not including destination fees of $1,025. That's no less than $4,500 more compared to the current base TLX.
That might be a tough pill to swallow for Acura fans excited over the new sedan, but some context is required here. The new entry-level TLX is packing considerably more firepower than it used to. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine replaces the old 2.4-liter, and with 272 horsepower (203 kilowatts) on tap, it’s nearly as powerful as the outgoing TLX V6 and has more torque. By comparison, the 2.4-liter four-pot generated just 206 hp (154 kW) for the front wheels to handle.
With that in mind, Acura is keen to point out the 2021 TLX 2.0T is $1,300 more than the previous-generation TLX V6. That’s a better comparison and a much closer margin, but it’s still a significant year-over-year increase to step into the TLX. Adding all-wheel-drive takes the price to $39,500, and a TLX with the SH-AWD setup and Advance Package checks in at $48,300.
What about the new TLX Type S V6 model? A turbocharged 3.0-liter mill replaces the outgoing 3.5-liter, developing an estimated 355 hp (265 kW). That’s also a very handsome power increase versus yesterday’s six-pot TLX, but Acura isn’t quite ready to talk price on that model just yet. It comes standard with the company’s SH-AWD system and 20-inch wheels, and though Acura is coy on a base price, it will be "well-equipped" in the low-to-mid $50,000 range.
Acura still has plenty of time to suss out TLX Type S pricing. The model is expected to go on sale in the spring of 2021, but the 2.0T version will reach dealerships late this September.
August 20, 2020 — TORRANCE, CALIF.
New model packs more performance and features at a starting price of $37,500
High performance Type S variant to arrive next spring
The 2021 Acura TLX is set to launch nationwide September 28th as the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in the brand's 35-year history. Built upon a model-exclusive body structure and chassis architecture, the 2021 TLX 2.0T will carry a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $37,5001, an increase of $1,300 over the outgoing 3.5-liter V6-powered TLX. Acura's torque vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) system is available on all trims for an additional $2,000. The TLX Type S, with Acura's new 3.0-liter V6 Turbo and standard Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, arrives next spring well-equipped in the low to mid $50,000s.
Complementing its stunning new design and athletic stance, the TLX's new 2.0-liter DOHC VTEC® Turbo delivers more peak torque (+13 lb.-ft.) than the outgoing 3.5-liter V6, with a dramatic increase at the low end of the rev range (+48 lb.-ft. @ 1,500 rpm). Compared to the outgoing entry 2.4L model, the new TLX offers substantially more performance (+66 horsepower, +98 lb.-ft. peak torque) and major increases to technologies and premium amenities - establishing a new and more upmarket entry point for the Acura sedan.
Additional performance improvements for the 2021 TLX include a quick-shifting 10-speed transmission, sport-tuned chassis with double wishbone front suspension, NSX-derived electro-servo brake-by-wire technology, and available adaptive dampers.
Best-in-class technologies new to TLX include a new implementation of Acura's True Touchpad Interface™ with a 10.2 inch HD center display, an available 17-speaker ELS STUDIO 3DÒ premium audio system, and color and intensity adjustable LED interior ambient lighting with up to 27 IconicDrive™ themes. The new TLX expands on its standard AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies with the addition of Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Traffic Sign Recognition, as well as an industry first next-generation passenger front airbag designed to mitigate potential injury in more steeply angled frontal collisions.