The 2021 Buick Envision is a drastic departure from the outgoing model. Buick pairs the crossover’s dramatic exterior styling with a luxurious, tech-packed interior. Early rumors hinted that the new model would see a price increase, but a new report from Cars Direct contradicts that, saying the new crossover could be up to $1,700 cheaper than the outgoing model.

According to the publication, the 2021 Envision will arrive with an MSRP of $32,995 for the Preferred trim, which includes destination. Not only is that $1,700 less expansive than the 2020 Envision Preferred, but the trim will also now serve as the entry-level one for the model. One step above Preferred is Essence, which starts at $36,995, the same as it does for 2020.

Buck is making a few changes at the top of the Envision lineup for 2021. There’ll be a front-wheel-drive Avenir trim that starts at $41,395. Upgrading to all-wheel drive sees the price jump to $43,195, but that’s still a savings compared to the $44,794 Essence II trim Buick offered for 2020.

The new pricing report, gleaned from a dealer order guide and confirmed by a Buick spokesperson, notes the guide still lists the entry-level 1SV trim with no pricing information even though the publication confirmed with the spokesperson that the Preferred trim would be the entry-level one.

Regardless of that minor peculiarity, 2021 Envision customers are getting a serious upgrade in style and technology. The new Envision rides on GM’s E2 platform it uses for the Cadillac XT4. The Envision will pack a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that’s expected to produce 230 horsepower (171 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque, sending power through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

We’re still waiting on all the details for the 2021 Envision, which Buick says will arrive later this year, including more information about the top-spec, luxurious Avenir trim. It’s expected to go on sale in early 2021.