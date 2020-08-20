More powerful versions of the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V are on the way. Last year the company confirmed new Blackwing models, which promise to inject even more performance into what's already available in the V-Series sports sedans. And now we get our first glimpse of what to expect from the duo.

Here's the latest "teaser" for the new Cadillac Blackwing models, but honestly, it doesn't show much. We get a shadowy look at the pair's new performance steering wheel, which previews lots of leather, fancy stitching, a red racing stripe, and of course, carbon fiber. Also distinguishing this steering wheel from what you already get on the CT4-V and CT5-V is a new "V" button, located to the left and below the infotainment controls rather than embedded on the right side of the wheel.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing new spy photos

11 Photos

What's most interesting about this teaser, though, isn't the steering wheel at all – it's what's behind it. Zoom in on the digital speedometer and the readout displays "200," most likely indicative of a 200-mile-per-hour top speed. We don't expect the pint-sized CT4-V Blackwing to be that quick, but the larger CT5-V could top out at 200.

But don't be fooled by the "Blackwing" name, it's unlikely that either the CT4 or CT5 Blackwing use the brand's twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter V8 once available on the CT6-V. Rumors instead hint at the twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 from the outgoing ATS-V returning, once good for 464 horsepower (346 kilowatts) and 445 pound-feet (603 Newton-meters). Expect the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing to pack a bit more power than that, though.

The two Blackwing models should debut later this year before going on sale in the summer of 2021. No pricing details are available yet.