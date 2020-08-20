Miami, 19 August 2020: National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (“NASCAR”) has launched a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv, Motorsport Network’s digital OTT platform devoted to racing and automotive content.

The NASCAR® channel will bring fans rich content from behind the scenes of some of the world’s most exciting and fan-friendly racing series.

The NASCAR® channel will be available to Motorsport Network’s 56 million-strong monthly audience of global racing and automotive fans, with the ambition being to bring this audience inside the heart of some of the most successful series in motorsport.

Motorsport.tv is part of Motorsport Studios, a global content production and distribution group that leverages the Motorsport Network’s extensive image and video assets to help brands and stakeholders tell their stories in motorsport.

Motorsport Network and NASCAR already have a strong partnership story; Motorsport Games has a multi-year license to create the NASCAR Heat video game franchise and manage the eNASCAR Heat Pro League (eNHPL) eSports series. This year’s release, NASCAR Heat 5, has delivered a significant year-on-year increase in revenue and in unit sales. Meanwhile the second season of the eNHPL has enjoyed a 300% increase in viewership, attracting 3.7 million views over the course of the regular season. Motorsport Network racing channels play a significant part in covering the eSports series and other NASCAR national series for global audiences in 15 languages, with a crack team of journalists and photographers.

The agreement with the Motorsport Network means that NASCAR will be able to access Motorsport.tv’s global distribution, increasing international exposure for its national series and its partner brands.

The collaboration between Motorsport Network and NASCAR brings together two respective industry leaders: of motorsport audience reach and distribution, and of motorsport social media and fan engagement, making it a strong partnership in the motorsport digital space.

Joining forces with Motorsport Network offers NASCAR another opportunity to activate and distribute to a large motorsport audience as well as expand the reach of its shoulder content.

Wyatt Hicks, managing director of NASCAR Digital Media, said: “NASCAR is a truly worldwide brand, and now, courtesy of Motorsports Network, NASCAR fans located internationally will have access to more content than ever before from their favorite sport. Motorsports Network, through its global distribution platform, is the perfect partner to help us serve our fans around the globe and deliver them the type of content that they crave.

Eric Gilbert, Motorsport.tv President said: “As Motorsport.tv is growing at an unprecedented pace and expanding the User Generated Content model, I’m thrilled to see one of the most iconic racing series in the world join prestige automotive brands and influential content creators our platform. Helping a rights holder of this magnitude reach global audiences via their own official channel will add value not only to our distribution model but also to the viewer experience.”