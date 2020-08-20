Customers can't even drive the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport out of the showroom yet, but the Blue Oval's financial arm is already making the crossover more expensive to finance. The company is increasing the interest rate for financing the model for 48 months to 0.9 percent APR, according to Cars Direct. Previously, it was possible to get the vehicle for 0 percent APR.

To put this in perspective, a buyer of the $38,500 Bronco Sport would pay an additional $16 per month with the new, higher APR, according to Cars Direct. This works out to over $700 in interest during the loan.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport

44 Photos

The good news is that only the APR of the 48-month loan is changing for now. Buyers can still get a 0 percent APR for 36 months, 1.9 percent APR for 60 months, and 3.9 percent for 72 months. These figures are available through August 31, Cars Direct reports.

The Bronco Sport is available in four trim levels: Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, and Badlands. There's also the First Edition, which is already sold out.

The crossover is available with a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder making 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 190 pound-feet of torque (259 Newton-meters) or a turbocharged 2.0-liter producing 245 hp (183 kW) and 275 lb-ft (259 Nm). Both engines hook up to an eight-speed automatic, and there's standard all-wheel drive.

While not as rugged as its Bronco big brother, videos suggest the Sport is still capable off-roader. The Badlands trim even gets a twin-clutch rear-drive unit that has a differential lock function. The GOAT (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) system lets drivers tune the setup for the conditions.