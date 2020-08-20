Available in no fewer than 33 configurations, the Tacoma enters the 2021 model year as the best-selling model for 15 consecutive years in America’s hugely competitive midsize pickup truck segment. In an attempt to drive up those sales numbers even higher, Toyota is spicing up its workhorse with the Trail special edition. Originally unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show in February, the outdoorsy variant costs $34,005 in 4x2 form and $37,080 if you step up to the 4x4 version.

It’s not the only special edition introduced with the model year changeover as Nightshade also joins the family in both 4x2 and 4x4 flavors. Featuring a variety of dark accents inside and out, the more elegant Tacoma costs $39,905 or $42,980 if you want the all-paw setup. Both these special editions are not limited to the Tacoma as other Toyota models are receiving the same treatments for the 2021 model year.

With the pickup going through a nip and tuck for the 2020 model year, the 2021MY soldiers on without any significant changes. However, Toyota is adding standard dual-zone AC on all V6-powered models, along with an upgraded sound system as well as a first-aid kit from the SR5 trim upwards. The range-topping TRD Pro drops Army Green from its color palette to make room for Lunar Rock.

If you’d rather patiently wait for the next-generation truck, a Toyota insider told us a few months ago it might arrive for the 2024 model year. That would mean an on-sale date sometime in 2023 and the pickup might be unified with the Hilux to cut costs and speed up development, although nothing is official at this point.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota Trail Special Edition Models

33 Photos

For full pricing details, see the press release section below. All prices mentioned in the article and price sheet exclude the additional $1,175 for destination and handling.