Fiat Chrysler Automobiles finally has a proper answer to the Ford F-150 Raptor - a muscle car for the unpaved roads. The Ram 1500 TRX is here and it’s already selling like hotcakes - and soon you’ll also be able to buy it in Europe, too. Does the huge initial demand mean there’s room for another performance-oriented Ram truck on the market? Probably not.

We know impressions of the Ram SRT-10 invade your head when talking about street-tuned trucks and we get that same feeling, too. But, apparently, FCA is not even considering adding a street version of the TRX. Or, at least, not for now.

“Right now we’re looking at TRX as being on both sides of the equation,” Ram 1500 Senior Brand Manager Carl Lally told MuscleCarsAndTrucks in a recent interview. Basically, the two sides of the equation he is talking about are the on-road and off-road performance. “We’re not looking at anything at the moment here that’s going to be a hardcore street truck.”

So, that’s it - no SRT-10-inspired truck is in the cards. As a current report also confirmed, a lesser TRX model without the Hellcat engine and a price closer to the Raptor is also not coming “at introduction.” Simply put, the door is half-open for this one, but a street-oriented TRX is probably a hard no at this point.

Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Debut

80 Photos

With a Hellcat 6.2-liter V8 engine, delivering 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 newton-meters), the TRX can go from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.5 seconds and hit 100 mph (160 kph) in 10.5 seconds. It’s an off-road beast, after all, but it’s also capable of covering the quarter-mile sprint in 12.9 seconds. Do we really need a special street-tuned variant?