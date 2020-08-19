Like many other hotly anticipated machines, the 2021 Ram TRX will kick things off with a limited-production Launch Edition, but if you haven’t ordered yours yet, it’s already too late. All 702 units (that number denoting the Hellcat-powered truck’s horsepower rating) were spoken for within three hours of Ram opening the order books on Tuesday, August 18.

The Launch Edition will ask at least $90,315 of each of its new owners, topping out at more than $100,000 if they choose to tick every option box. Along with the snoot factor of owning the first 1500 TRX on the block, the Launch Edition comes with unique graphics, beadlock-capable wheels, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and a commemorative dash badge (among other features). The limited-edition TRX is based on the Level 2 Equipment Package, which includes leather and suede upholstery, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, and more luxurious interior trims.

Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Debut

80 Photos

Luckily for high-speed off-road enthusiasts, Ram will build as many non-Launch TRXs as it can. And almost every extra found on the Launch Edition is available a la carte, so a prospective TRX owner could still build a well-equipped Ram desert truck for about $90,000 – without the fancy interior badging or prestige, of course. Going without the Launch Edition also opens up a wider color palette, since the production-limited trim is only available with Anvil Grey paint.

And those who can do without some of the luxury and convenience features can snap up a Ram 1500 TRX for as low as $71,790, up from a $69,995 base price that doesn’t include destination or options. (Curiously, there isn’t a no-cost exterior color available – buyers can either select single-tone Diamond Black Crystal paint for $100 or opt for a number of $0 colors saddled with mandatory $250 two-tone paint.)

Until Ram commits to a rumored 5.7-liter Hemi version, each 1500 TRX gets a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8, boasting that aforementioned 702 hp (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 newton-meters).