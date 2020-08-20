Looking for a luxury sedan with more grip? The 2021 Lexus ES has got you covered with an all-wheel-drive option for this year. The updated Lexus ES 250 is the first ES to offer all-wheel drive, and it joins its cousin the Toyota Avalon in adopting the drivetrain option for 2021.

Powering the Lexus ES 250 AWD is the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder you get in the ES hybrid. But without hybrid’s battery pack aiding it, that engine produces 203 horsepower (151 kilowatts) – versus 215 hp in the hybrid – and returns up to 28 miles per gallon. The ES 250's fuel economy figure is actually better than what you currently get on the front-wheel-drive Lexus ES, which returns 26 mpg combined with the standard 3.5-liter V6.

Just like on the front-wheel-drive ES, the 250 AWD model is also available in a more dynamic F Sport trim. The ES 250 AWD F Sport gets the same sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, and stickier rubber as other performance-tuned ES trims, as well as new blacked-out visual cues denoting its more aggressive nature.

Also joining the ES range for 2021 is the new Black Line model, limited to just 1,500 examples. Based on the F Sport trim, the ES Black Line is available in three exterior colors – Ultrasonic Blue Mica, Obsidian, and Ultra White – and gets black mirror caps, darkened wheels, and a black lip spoiler. It also wears the same two-tone black and white interior as the F Sport model. Lexus ES Black Line buyers also get a two-piece luggage set designed by Zero Halliburton, which includes a 22.0-inch carry-on bag and a larger 26.0-inch travel case.

Gallery: 2021 Lexus ES

36 Photos

The 2021 Lexus ES goes on sale this fall with a starting price of $39,900. Up from there, the Luxury model costs $45,100, the F Sport starts at $45,700, and the Ultra Luxury trim costs $48,900. Lexus asks $46,550 for the limited Black Line model, and it's only available in a front-wheel-drive configuration.