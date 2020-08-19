In the world of automotive enthusiasts, is there such a thing as an engine that's too loud? Context most definitely matters here – there probably isn’t a big push to hear the old, low-revving Chevy Iron Duke four-pot with open exhaust. The 6.5-liter Lamborghini V12, however, is the automotive equivalent of an all-star benefit concert at Wembley. Still, it's possible this particular Lambo could take things to the extreme.

In this latest video from Shmee150, engine sound is the focal point of the discussion. Or rather, it’s the focal point of the shouting, as the car in question is a Lamborghini Aventador SV fitted with the Volcano Flametador exhaust system from Frequency Intelligent Exhaust. Yes, that’s the real name because let's be honest – the sound hits you like a volcano, and the pipes love to shoot flames with revs and downshifts. It has adjustable valves for noise control, but even with the valves closed, this thing is insanely loud.

The Lambo in question is part of Instagrammer GerCollector’s stable, but Shmee doesn’t just spend time outside the car. The video is an epic slice-of-supercar-life adventure in which the ultra-loud Aventador is actually used as a delivery vehicle. It turns out the Lambo’s frunk perfectly accommodates a Tubi exhaust system for a Ferrari F40 that’s also part of this car collection.

The Ferrari is in a rebuilding process, and Shmee drives the Aventador – with a McLaren Senna chase car along for the journey – across various stretches of German Autobahn to see the disassembled F40. As such, there’s plenty of occasion to hear the Aventador’s glorious V12 getting exercised throughout the rev range.

And yes, this car is loud. In fact, it’s so loud we wonder how it’s even road legal. Shmee seems almost in pain at times, and even dons a helmet at the end of the video to help mitigate noise during some garage revving. He admits at one point that it’s silly, but it’s also “so much fun.” He also makes an insightful point that noises such as this will soon be a thing of the past, at least for brand new cars. The naturally aspirated Lambo is an old-school supercar, but has hybrid and EV tech spreads through the supercar ranks, the days of ear-bleeding V12s are surely numbered.

Still, that doesn’t mean a classic can’t be brought out of the garage for a jaunt down memory lane. But if it happens to be a Lambo with a bonkers exhaust setup, you might want to consider ear protection before setting off.