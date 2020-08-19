Chevrolet will recall the 2020 Corvette to address the issue with the mid-engined sports car's front hood opening while on the road. The company's solution will be to issue an over-the-air software update that will limit the vehicle's speed to 26 miles per hour (42 kilometers per hour), if the system detects that the panel is not latched.

General Motors spokesperson Daniel Flores tells Motor1.com that this recall affects 6,661 examples of the 2020 Corvette. It will also prompt a stop-sale to repair some Corvettes that have not yet been delivered to customers.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray: Review

31 Photos

The timing for the recall repairs to begin is not yet clear. "Our engineers are working around the clock to finalize the software update," Flores told Motor1.com

According to GM's defect report, drivers can ignore that the visual and audible warnings that the front trunk lid is open. At a high enough speed, the panel can flip open, which obscures the driver's vision.

The over-the-air software update will also modify the way that the key fob works to "reduce the likelihood of inadvertent hood release actuations," according to GM's recall statement. There will be similar modifications to the interior door trim switch and release button located inside the front trunk compartment to require a longer press time.

Of the 11 complaints that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has about the 2020 Corvette, 10 of them concern the hood opening inadvertently. There have even been videos capturing the incidents occurring. GM began investigating the cause of the issue in July.

Chevy already recalled the 2020 Corvette for an issue related to the hood, although for a very odd reason. The company found that the release button in the compartment stopped working ten minutes after shutting off the engine. After this point, if a person climbed into this storage area and closed the lid, then there was no way to release the panel to escape. The fix was to make the release button operate all of the time.