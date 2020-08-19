The rumors are apparently true about the Chevrolet Silverado getting the MultiPro tailgate from the GMC Sierra. GM Trucks snapped a photo of this panel on the back of the Bowtie's pickup and gave Motor1.com approval to re-publish it.

Unfortunately, the single image has the Chevy truck behind a chainlink fence that somewhat hides the details. However, if you look closely, then the seam for the smaller, upper opening for the tailgate is visible.

Earlier info suggests that the Swiss Army knife of tailgates might get MultiFlex branding on Chevys as a way to differentiate the name from MultiPro on GMC pickups. New info from GM Trucks indicates that the parts would share the same QK2 order code. This hints that other than the name the two panels might be the same.

The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 debuted the MultiPro tailgate. It features six configurations, including fold-down steps and a standing workstation. The tech is optional on the Elevation trim level and standard on the SLT, AT4, and Denali. Chevy could make a similar decision for MultiFlex by only offering the layout on certain grades of the Silverado.

The debut date for the Silverado with the MultiFlex tailgate is not currently available. The best info so far suggests the panel would arrive midway through 2021. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Chevy decided to delay planned facelifts for a variety of vehicles, including this pickup.

The 2022 model year Silverado reportedly benefits from a refreshed interior. The changes allegedly include a larger infotainment screen, redesigned dashboard, and generally improved fit and finish. For a rough guide of what to expect check out the cabins of the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban.