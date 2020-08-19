There's about a year left of development for the Ineos Grenadier, and the process is now moving into full vehicle testing, rather than only working on individual components or systems. A new video showcases the current state of the SUV, including offering details about the powertrain.

While we knew Ineos partnered with BMW for the Grenadier's engines, this video finally showed images of them. The SUV is available either a gasoline- or diesel-fueled 3.0-liter inline-six. Ineos' partner Magna-Steyr is handling the task of tweaking the powerplants to be better for an SUV by producing more torque at low revs.

The Grenadier won't be available with a manual gearbox, according to the engineer in this video. Instead, the SUV gets a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox. To be better off-road, the powertrain uses a transfer case with full-time four-wheel drive. Drivers can select between high and low range, in addition to locking the differential.

Ineos' idea behind this powertrain is that it should be easy for anyone to drive. For most situations, the full-time four-wheel-drive system is able to handle figuring out where to put the power. Then, there's still the option of going into low range and locking the diff to get out of a really sticky situation.

With all of the Grenadier's components ready, Magna Steyr is preparing for a worldwide testing campaign. The goal is to run the SUVs 1.8 million kilometers (1,118,468 miles) to finetune them.

The Grenadier is a modern reinterpretation of the classic Land Rover Defender. Jaguar Land Rover even tried to sue over the aesthetic similarity between the two vehicles. A judge ruled the differences "may be unimportant, or may not even register, with average consumers."