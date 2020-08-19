The Chevrolet Corvette C8 has had a rather difficult initial model year what with the UAW strike delaying the start of production and the COVID-19 outbreak forcing General Motors to temporarily halt operations. The Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky returned to normal at the end of May and the workers have been pumping out coupes ever since, with the convertible hitting the assembly line at the beginning of this month.

GM is now in a festive mood as the 1,750,000th Corvette has rolled off the assembly line, following the one-millionth Corvette built during the 1992MY and the Corvette number 1,500,000 assembled during the 2009MY. The milestone car was assembled last Friday and was built as an homage to the very first production Corvette from 1953.

It’s a generously equipped 3LT finished in Arctic White with an Adrenaline Red interior as a nod to the OG 1953 Corvette and its Polo White exterior and red cabin. The vehicle is equipped with the optional Z51 performance package and benefits from several other goodies, including the front lift system, engine appearance package, and the five-trident spoke machined-face sterling silver aluminum wheels. All in, we’re looking at a C8 priced upwards of $81,000.

For the time being, the mid-engined Chevy will reside at the National Corvette Museum where it will share the spotlight with the aforementioned milestone cars. It will be raffled on Friday, September 4 as part of the museum's 26th Anniversary Celebration event, and tickets cost $200 a pop, with the raffle being limited to 1,500 tickets.

While all of the Corvettes built in the last 67 years at the Bowling Green Assembly Plant had a left-hand-drive layout, it’s a known fact the C8 will also be assembled in RHD guise starting next year. Both coupe and convertible models will be built to cater to markets such as UK, Japan, and Australia, with the latter eschewing the Chevy and Holden badges for the newly formed General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) banner.

Meanwhile, the factory will switch to the 2021 model year in November and the car will come with several updates. Aside from fresh colors and stripes, the most important change will be the Magnetic Selective Ride Control separately available from the Z51 package.

The base price will remain the same, $59,995 for the coupe and $67,495 for the convertible, but some of the options will cost more. If you have the 2020 Corvette on order and you'll be bumped to the 2021MY, you'll also be charged extra for those options.