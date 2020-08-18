The Mercedes GLC is one of the automaker’s SUV sales leaders. It first arrived in 2015, replacing the GLK, as consumers began their migration to larger vehicles. A mid-cycle refresh in 2019 kept it updated, but Mercedes is working hard on the model’s next generation. Spy photos show development is continuing, though a reveal is likely over a year away.

The GLC is the crossover counterpart to the C-Class, sharing an updated version of the Modular Rear Architecture platform. The underpinnings help keep bloat under control even as it appears the new GLC features a longer wheelbase and lower stance. The extra room between the wheels could allow Mercedes to offer a seven-seat layout, which it does with the smaller GLB.

Camouflage still hides the crossover’s styling, but we can already spot some changes. The door handles sit lower on the side, residing below the pronounced beltline. We can also see Mercedes moved the side mirrors from the A-pillar to a position lower on the door. The fascias' design remains a mystery, though we expect it to follow the design of other recent Mercedes reveals. The headlights and taillights are still placeholders, too.

That means the GLC is likely in the early stages of its redesign. Mercedes is just now finishing up the development of the C-Class, which should debut later this year or early next. We don’t expect Mercedes to reveal the next-gen GLC until at least a year from now in late 2021 or early 2022. While the GLC has been on the market for half a decade, Mercedes did update it for 2019.

The GLC will also sport an all-new interior that’ll be quite improved over the outgoing model. It’ll receive the MBUX infotainment system with a giant tablet-like screen positioned low in the center console. It’s rumored to look like that of the new S-Class, though downsized to accommodate physical climate controls. The fancy S-Class integrate them into the screen.

Rumors suggest Mercedes will put a slew of 2.0-liter powertrains into the new GLC, though many are likely to feature some form of hybridization, including plug-in models. An all-electric EQ-branded version is likely coming later, too.